Tenafly ‘Real Housewife’ Siggy Flicker Quits Hit Show

TENAFLY, N.J. – Siggy Flicker of Tenafly will not be returning to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" next season, Bravo announced Friday.

Flicker had starred in seasons 7 and 8 of the hit reality show.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret,” Flicker said, according to Bravo.

“At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects,” she said.

CLICK HERE to read the full Bravo.com report.

