Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Officers Injured In Pickup Chase From Clifton To Montclair
lifestyle

Tenafly ‘Real Housewife’ Siggy Flicker Quits Hit Show

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Facebook @lkiddferguson Email me Read More Stories
Siggy Flicker lives in Tenafly.
Siggy Flicker lives in Tenafly. Photo Credit: Siggy Flicker - Relationship Expert on Facebook

TENAFLY, N.J. – Siggy Flicker of Tenafly will not be returning to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" next season, Bravo announced Friday.

Flicker had starred in seasons 7 and 8 of the hit reality show.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret,” Flicker said, according to Bravo.

“At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects,” she said.

CLICK HERE to read the full Bravo.com report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.