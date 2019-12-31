Contact Us
lifestyle

The Rundown: These Stories Topped Daily Voice News In November 2017

Cecilia Levine
The late Julia Roman and husband Victor Roman of Dumont.
The late Julia Roman and husband Victor Roman of Dumont. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Daily Voice is running down some of the top stories of 2017, leading up to the most popular on Sunday, Dec. 31.

This year's theme: leaving 2017 on a high note. For every sad story, there's a happy one on its heels.

Here are the stories that topped news in November (October and prior CLICK HERE).

REMEMBERING JULIA ROMAN

A Dumont father is left to care for his newborn twins and 5-year-old daughter after his wife died of an amniotic fluid embolism.

Support surged for Victor Roman, Victoria (5), twins Grace and Isabella, and Julia's older children, Valerie and Dwayne. Mothers across New Jersey came in droves offering breast milk.

More than $64,000 had been raised as of Dec. 30 on a GoFundMe.

Earlier this month, Julia -- the first female MTA elevator and escalator mechanic -- was honored with a proclamation by NYC officials.

INSTANT MILLIONAIRE

A Paramus man was $1 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in Hackensack.

The man – identified only as Gerard D. by the New Jersey Lottery – bought the lucky Mega Millions ticket at the Deli Mart located at 789 Main Street in Hackensack, lottery officials said.

