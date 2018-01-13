Contact Us
The Valley Hospital's ER Director Named Leader In New Jersey

John Haffey
Content Partner: Valley Health System
Nancy Barrett-Fajardo, director of Medical/Surgical Services; Bettyann Kempin, assistant VP of Medical/Surgical Services; Nurse Leader Award recipient Derrick Lieb and Ann Marie Leichman, senior VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. Photo Credit: Valley Health System

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- One of the state's top nurse leaders is right here in Bergen County.

Derrick Lieb, director of The Valley Hospital's Emergency Department, has been recognized with the 2017 Nurse Leader Award from the Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey (ONL NJ).

The Nurse Leader Award is presented to a nurse leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership, guidance and service to their organization and to the profession of nursing. Lieb was recognized for influencing clinical outcomes, holistic practice implementation, employee engagement and high patient experience scores during his previous role as the manager of The Valley Hospital’s orthopedics unit.

The Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey is the professional organization for nursing leaders in all practice settings. It is committed to ongoing professional development, creating and sustaining nursing mentorship opportunities and mapping the future of safe patient care in New Jersey.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Valley Health System

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

