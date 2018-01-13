The Valley Hospital's ER Director Named Leader In New Jersey

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- One of the state's top nurse leaders is right here in Bergen County.

Derrick Lieb, director of The Valley Hospital's Emergency Department, has been recognized with the 2017 Nurse Leader Award from the Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey (ONL NJ).

The Nurse Leader Award is presented to a nurse leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership, guidance and service to their organization and to the profession of nursing. Lieb was recognized for influencing clinical outcomes, holistic practice implementation, employee engagement and high patient experience scores during his previous role as the manager of The Valley Hospital’s orthopedics unit.

The Organization of Nurse Leaders of New Jersey is the professional organization for nursing leaders in all practice settings. It is committed to ongoing professional development, creating and sustaining nursing mentorship opportunities and mapping the future of safe patient care in New Jersey.