Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Prosecutor: Local Police Save 7 OD Victims With Narcan In Five Days
lifestyle

These Bergen County Locations Rank Among Best Places To Live In America

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Safewise.com released a report ranking the nation's 100 "safest cities."
Safewise.com released a report ranking the nation's 100 "safest cities." Photo Credit: Provided

A new report from Safewise.com named several Bergen County towns were named among the 100 "safest cities" in America.

The report analyzed data from the FBI crime report, which found that the crime rate among northeastern states was approximately 30 percent less than the national average.

On average, the areas on the list reported eight property crimes for every 1,000 people -- 67 percent less than the national property crime rate.

Of the 15 New Jersey municipalities on the list, five are in Bergen County.

Lewisboro, N.Y. comes in at No. 1 on the list, followed by Hazen, North Dakota and then Thetford Township, Michigan.

Bergen County municipalities on the list are:

  • 7. River Vale
  • 64. Glen Rock
  • 74. New Milford
  • 88. Saddle Brook
  • 96. Mahwah

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.