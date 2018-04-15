These Bergen County Locations Rank Among Best Places To Live In America

A new report from Safewise.com named several Bergen County towns were named among the 100 "safest cities" in America.

The report analyzed data from the FBI crime report, which found that the crime rate among northeastern states was approximately 30 percent less than the national average.

On average, the areas on the list reported eight property crimes for every 1,000 people -- 67 percent less than the national property crime rate.

Of the 15 New Jersey municipalities on the list, five are in Bergen County.

Lewisboro, N.Y. comes in at No. 1 on the list, followed by Hazen, North Dakota and then Thetford Township, Michigan.

Bergen County municipalities on the list are:

7. River Vale

64. Glen Rock

74. New Milford

88. Saddle Brook

96. Mahwah

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

