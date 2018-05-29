This British Billionaire Just Parked His Superyacht In Fort Lee

A $300 million yacht owned by British investor Joe Lewis is parked just north of the George Washington Bridge on the Hudson River.

The powerful Abeking & Rasmussen flagship yacht can be seen from Ross Dock and boasts a paddle tennis court, hidden cinema and tons and tons of balconies.

Lewis currently lives in the Bahamas and is estimated to be worth $5.3 billion. It's unclear why the yacht is in the area but was spotted last week by local enthusiast Jill Bobrow from the train, NorthJersey.com says .

CLICK HERE TO LOOK INSIDE THE AVIVA.

