Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

This British Billionaire Just Parked His Superyacht In Fort Lee

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Aviva is a $300 million yacht owned by British billionaire Joe Lewis. It's parked on the Hudson River in Fort Lee and can be seen from the PIP.
The Aviva is a $300 million yacht owned by British billionaire Joe Lewis. It's parked on the Hudson River in Fort Lee and can be seen from the PIP. Photo Credit: montecarlo_marine_official Instagram

A $300 million yacht owned by British investor Joe Lewis is parked just north of the George Washington Bridge on the Hudson River.

The powerful Abeking & Rasmussen flagship yacht can be seen from Ross Dock and boasts a paddle tennis court, hidden cinema and tons and tons of balconies.

Lewis currently lives in the Bahamas and is estimated to be worth $5.3 billion. It's unclear why the yacht is in the area but was spotted last week by local enthusiast Jill Bobrow from the train, NorthJersey.com says .

CLICK HERE TO LOOK INSIDE THE AVIVA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.