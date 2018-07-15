TONIGHT: Rapper Binges Through Bergen County On Viceland TV Show

Rapper and former chef Action Bronson binge ate his way through Bergen County and wants the world to know.

Several iconic Bergen County restaurants will be featured on Viceland's "F*ck That's Delicious" Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

The show follows Bronson as he travels around the world, visits various restaurants and eats everything from street food to fine cuisine.

You might recognize local eateries including Rispoli's Pastry Shop's original Ridgefield location (and its famous lobster tail), Pizza Town in Elmwood Park and White Manna in Hackensack -- and possibly a few more surprises.

If you tune in, expect a lot of cursing, a lot of lobster tail and even more eating.

