Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Tracy Morgan Thrills Police Officers At Bergen County Carnival

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Tracy Morgan poses with Leonia Police Officers Brandon McNeil, left, and Sihoon Chung at the Leonia Sports Boosters carnival Wednesday.
Tracy Morgan poses with Leonia Police Officers Brandon McNeil, left, and Sihoon Chung at the Leonia Sports Boosters carnival Wednesday. Photo Credit: Brandon McNeil SPECIAL TO DAILY VOICE

A pair of Leonia police officers walked away from a carnival Wednesday with a prize of their own:

A photo with Bergen County's Tracy Morgan.

The Alpine comedian and his family were celebrating the Fourth of July at the Leonia Sports Boosters' carnival in Overpeck County Park when he stopped to show his support for law enforcement.

Morgan snapped a picture with officers Brandon McNeil and Sihoon Chung, who had been patrolling the event.

The comedian threw a carnival in his own backyard just days before to celebrate his daughter Maven's fifth birthday.

