TV Show Rescues Bergen Family 'Assaulted' By Ghosts

Gary and Jen Kozdra knew their Mahwah house was haunted days after buying it in 1999.

The paranormal activity was in the attic of the North Railroad Avenue home, where the name "Beatrice" was written on the chimney and a light blinked on and off.

Then things got hairy, Jen Kozdra said.

"Whatever was here was physically attacking us," she said.

"For a very long time, my kids didn't want to sleep in their own rooms or sleep alone. Once I realized that my kids were being targeted and attacked, I was desperate."

Kozdra reached out to the Travel Channel show "The Dead Files," in which a homicide detective and a medium combine their sixth senses to investigate haunted locations.

Whatever was here was physically attacking us.

Although her husband only started believing in spirits in the 2000s, Jen Kozdra says she's always been sensitive to them.

The mom of four has been suffering from inexplicable ailments for decades -- all because of the ghosts, she claimed.

"I was getting sicker and sicker and the doctors couldn't explain what was wrong with me," she said. "I had to stop working after my first son was born in 2002.

"I was never eligible for disability because I was never given a diagnosis."

Eventually, the ghosts got really pushy, shoving people and pets, including Kozdra's 16-year-old dog -- and then her, she said.

The next day, Kozdra said, she felt a hand on her back.

She wasn't the only one.

A friend of her son was pushed in the attic and emerged with a bruised knee -- even though no one else was up there at the time, Kozdra said.

Since filming wrapped up, family members have taken the advice of host Amy Allen -- and have since been safe, the Kozdra matriarch said.

You can find out how on "The Dead Files," at 10 p.m. June 15 on The Travel Channel.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.