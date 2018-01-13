Valley Gets Patients Back On Their Feet Following Cardiac Procedures

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- The Valley Hospital has been chosen as one of the first healthcare providers in the United States to participate in a national clinical trial evaluating the use of a new vascular closure technology.

Known as the AMBULATE Trial, the program is working to find new ways to seal the femoral vein following a catheter ablation. A catheter ablation is a procedure in which hearts suffering from irregular, potentially dangerous, beats are treated to restore proper function. The trial's goal is to significantly reduce the bed rest time typically needed for patients undergoing this invasive procedure.

When performing an ablation, doctors typically insert thin, flexible wires called catheters through tiny incisions into a vein, typically in the groin, and thread them up into the heart. Once the procedure is complete, the doctor manually applies firm pressure on the incisions until the vein clots and the bleeding stops. The patient is then confined to bed and unable to walk for up to six hours to protect the incision sites.

The AMBULATE Trial seeks to minimize this bedrest. Doctors are currently evaluating new vascular closure technology which may replace the need for manual compression and prolonged bed rest.

“If the vascular closure technology works as we anticipate, it may increase patient comfort after the procedure and allow them to start walking sooner,” said Dr. Suneet Mittal, director of Electrophysiology at Valley.

