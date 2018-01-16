Valley Tackles Pelvic Floor Issues With Addition Of New Doctor

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Pelvic floor weakness is a prevalent problem, affecting roughly 25 percent of women. Thankfully for Bergen residents suffering from this incredibly personal disorder, Valley Medical Group continues to be at the forefront of treatment.

Urinary incontinence or leaking is one of the most common symptoms of pelvic floor weakness. Dr. Christina Saiz, medical director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (urogynecology) for Valley Medical Group, wants women to know that there are many treatment options available.

“Despite how common it is, women often don’t feel comfortable talking with their doctors about it," said Saiz. "It’s still a big taboo. I want women to know that they need not suffer in silence, that there are a wide range of treatments available, and that I am here to help.”

Saiz brings expertise in robotic surgery and specializes in minimally invasive urogynecologic procedures. She offers a broad array of surgical and nonsurgical treatment options for women with pelvic floor disorders. Prior to joining Valley, Saiz served as associate professor of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Atlantic Health System.

A native of Spain, Saiz received her medial degree at Escuela Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas in Coast Rica. She completed a residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Miami and a fellowship in Female Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at St. Luke’s University Hospital & Health Network in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Saiz operates in The Valley Hospital Kraft Center, located at 15 Essex Road in Paramus. To make an appointment, call (201) 221-0504.

To learn more about the urogynecologic services available at The Valley Hospital, click here.