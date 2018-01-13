Valley's Bariatric Surgery Program Garners Top National Rankings

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- The Valley Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award program for a third consecutive year.

Valley is one of 422 U.S. hospitals that have met the highest standards for bariatric surgery, placing it among the top 9 percent of more than 4,800 hospitals.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s best hospitals for bariatric surgery,” said Dr. Melissa Bagloo, director of the Center for Metabolic and Weight-Loss Surgery. “We are committed to helping our patients achieve optimal weight loss and a healthier, more enjoyable quality of life.”

Bariatric surgery can have a major positive impact on longevity and disease-fighting ability for patients who are obese and unable to lose weight. A recent study found that the risk of death is considerably less for patients who have undergone bariatric surgery. Data has shown that cancer mortality is reduced by 60 percent for bariatric surgery patients and mortality as a result of diabetes and heart disease is reduced by more than 90 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

“There are many women who struggle with their weight, especially as they age," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of Women’s Choice Award. "For some, diet and exercise alone aren’t enough and they need to turn to bariatric procedures to reduce their weight for overall good health."

Valley’s Center for Metabolic and Weight-Loss Surgery focuses on providing a multidisciplinary approach to bariatric surgery, offering patients personalized surgical options and a full spectrum of medical and support services. In addition to Bagloo, the care team includes Dr. Bellorin-Marin and a dedicated staff who work alongside patients during their weight-loss journeys.

For more information about the Center for Metabolic and Weight-Loss Surgery at The Valley Hospital, click here or call (201) 251-3480.