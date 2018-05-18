'Vibrant' Cheerleader Fights For Life After Paramus School Bus Crash

Sofia Evelich of Paramus loves cheerleading and spending time with her family.

But ever since a school bus she and her classmates were in collided with a dump truck on Route 80 last week, the young East Brook Middle School student has remained in critical condition in a pediatric intensive care unit with severe head trauma.

"Sofia has a long recovery ahead of her, but she is resilient and a fighter," said her brother, Rob Evelich, who launched a GoFundMe page for his sister that had raised more than $2,000 as of Monday morning.

"My parents have not left her side and will need to continue to be by her side as we face the long and challenging road that lies ahead of her," he said.

A funeral was being held Monday for one of Sofia's classmates, Miranda Vargas , who was killed in the crash. Also killed was popular teacher Jennifer Williamson , whose funeral is Thursday.

Several others who were on the bus also remained in critical or serious condition in area hospitals.

One of them, young Brendan O'Callaghan, got a hockey stick signed by his idol, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist , and a card from the rest of the team.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO SOFIA.

