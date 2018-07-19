Video Of 'Superhero' Bergenfield Mom Is Going Viral

Kirin Hart of Bergenfield is a mom. A teacher. An obstacle course racer. She truly does it all.

It's almost like she's a superhero.

Hart is going viral in a video by NowThis Her, which had garnered more than 140,000 views within an hour of being posted.

Hart, featured in this Daily Voice story, explains that she found regular gym routines boring so she opted for obstacle course racing.

She took third place in her age group at the 2015 and 2016 World Championships. The following year, she competed in the U.S. Championships in Texas.

The single mom claims she isn't naturally fit but wants to inspire others to get out there and try something they may not think they can do.

"We can do hard things, we can do weird things and we can do fun things," Hart told Daily Voice.

"The 'I can't' is in our heads."



