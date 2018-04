Who has Bergen County's best pizza? We asked -- and you answered. Five eateries are now in the running for the DVlicious "best." The winner will be announced Monday, April 9.

Poll Who has Bergen County's best pizza? Barcelona Restaurant, Garfield Baggio's, Fort Lee Hasbrouck Heights Pizza Nellie's, Waldwick Rudy's, Closter Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who has Bergen County's best pizza? Barcelona Restaurant, Garfield 28%

Baggio's, Fort Lee 7%

Hasbrouck Heights Pizza 14%

Nellie's, Waldwick 26%

Rudy's, Closter 25% Back to Vote

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.