Wags To Riches: Abused Bergen Pit Bull Wins National Competition

Months ago, Buffie was living in pair -- ears scarred shut from neglect and was suffering constant, painful infections.

Love and care were unknown concepts to her -- until Oakland Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) stepped in and turned the Paterson dog's life around.

Last week, the senior pit bull won $5,000 in a national contest representing the shelter that saved her life.

Buffie was one of 32 competitors in the fifth annual Tournament of Tails, a bracket-style online contest hosted by Petplan pet insurance.

Buffie's winnings will go toward helping other animals like her -- silently suffering and alone -- find a better life.

Buffie has the the ultimate underdog story of survival and triumph against the odds -- and she is still seeking a forever home.

Visit RBARI.org to apply for Buffie.

