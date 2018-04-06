Wags To Riches: Abused Bergen Pit Bull Wins National Competition

Months ago, Buffie was living in pair -- ears scarred shut from neglect and was suffering constant, painful infections.
Love and care were unknown concepts to her -- until Oakland Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) stepped in and turned the Paterson dog's life around.
Last week, the senior pit bull won $5,000 in a national contest representing the shelter that saved her life.
Buffie was one of 32 competitors in the fifth annual Tournament of Tails, a bracket-style online contest hosted by Petplan pet insurance.
Buffie's winnings will go toward helping other animals like her -- silently suffering and alone -- find a better life.
Buffie has the the ultimate underdog story of survival and triumph against the odds -- and she is still seeking a forever home.
Visit RBARI.org to apply for Buffie.
