Wayne RHONJ Star Who Was Engaged 19 Times Gets Hitched

Cecilia Levine
Danielle Staub of Wayne.
Danielle Staub of Wayne. Photo Credit: Danielle Staub Facebook

Is the third time a charm for Wayne native Danielle Staub?

The Real Housewife of New Jersey has been married twice before and engaged 19 times wed beau Marty Caffrety Sunday in the Bahamas, Page Six reports .

Former enemy Teresa Giudice was the matron of honor during the ceremony, which was filmed for the Bravo show, the article says.

In June 2010, Staub's Wayne was listed for sale. Two years later, the star filed for bankruptcy. Her house was listed as a short sale in connection with her successful completion of filing bankruptcy.

