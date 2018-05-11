Contact Us
West Milford Teen Plays Love Interest In Coming Of Age Summer Movie

Cecilia Levine
Danielle Rose Russell of West Milford starred in "Wonder" and now "Measure of a Man" released May 11. Photo Credit: Danielle Rose Russell Instagram
Measure of a Man is in theaters now.
Measure of a Man is in theaters now. Video Credit: MovieStation

A new coming of age tale released May 11 stars West Milford teen Danielle Rose Russell.

The Pequannock native plays love interest Joanie Williams in " Measure of a Man ," the adaptation of the Robert Lipsyte novel "One Fat Summer" about an insecure teen who bonds with a Wall Street executive during a life-changing summer.

The 19-year-old got her start through local theater programs and went on to commercial and print advertising. Her first film was "A Walk Among the Tombstones" in 2014, at 13 years old alongside Liam Neeson.

She went on to star in other films such as "Aloha" with Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone, "Wonder" (which grossed $300 million), "The Last Tycoon," "The Originals" and "Pandemic."

