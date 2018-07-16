What Is The Best Age To Start Botox? Is It Dangerous? Englewood Physician Has Answers

If a discounted Botox deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is, according to Englewood physician Dimitry Rabkin.

The Esthetica MD founder is busting stereotypes about the luxury product, commonly used for non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures.

But, Rabkin maintains, that's not all the product is used for.

Botox is a trade name and there are three products that do essentially the same: Relaxing the muscles of facial expression, that contribute to formation of lines and creases especially between the eye brows, forehead, around the eyes and lips, he said.The products are Botox, Xeomin and Dysport. Botox, however has been around the longest and is the workhorse of all anti-wrinkle treatments, he said.

"It's a gateway product where one finally takes charge of one's appearance visa vis facial rejuvenation," Rabkin explained.

How soon is too soon to start?

"Botox is great to soften lines, but more and more patients start earlier as a form of prevention to keep facial muscles weak, so that their lines never have a chance to develop," the physician explained.

"It is not unreasonable to start getting 'sprinkles' of Botox in the late 20s depending on one's facial movements and goals."

He recommends smaller doses and twice annually, rather than three or four times.

What are common misconceptions about Botox? Is it dangerous?

"Botox is derived from a bacteria protein and has been around for many years," Rabkin said. "It has proven itself to be completely safe and highly effective in smoothing lines. It has been widely used for cosmetic reasons for well over a decade and prior to that in the fields of ENT and ophthalmology without any major complications."

So, what's the bottom line here?

"The bottom line is that Botox and like injectables are safe, highly effective and have one of the highest satisfaction rate of all cosmetic facial treatments," he said.

Prices usually include the product itself, professional service and -- in reputable practices -- free touch-ups, Rabkin said.

"Beware of discounted, cheap Botox," he warned. "If it's too good to be true, it probably is."

Dimitry Rabkin is the founder and medical director of Esthetica MD in Engelwood . He is also the director of minimally invasive facial rejuvenation at the Head & Neck Institute at Lenox Hill Hospital/ NSLIJ.

