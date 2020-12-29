Where To Eat Next: Bergen Foodies Share Their Top Picks

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- If you're a foodie, you often count your year in terms of where you ate -- and what you tasted.

Which is why we went to the experts -- local Instagrammers whose every bite attracts attention. What follows are their top picks of 2017 as well as where they're looking forward to sampling in 2018.

ChrispyEats

2017 Faves

Callahan’s Hot Dogs, Norwood: Smoked Truffle Gouda Mac and Cheese Burger

Smoked Truffle Gouda Mac and Cheese Burger Kimchi Smoke BBQ, Westwood : Smokehouse Hero

: Smokehouse Hero Crossroads Deli, Bergenfield: Jamaican Me Crazy Wrap

Jamaican Me Crazy Wrap Binge Burgers, Fort Lee: Mac and Cheese Burger

Mac and Cheese Burger Steve’s Burgers, Garfield: Hangry Hawaiian Burger & Gravy Cheese Fries

Hangry Hawaiian Burger & Gravy Cheese Fries BJ’s Brewhouse, Teterboro : Hangover Burger

: Hangover Burger Creccos Cafe, RIver Vale: Eggplant Parm Hero & Buffalo Chicken Salad

Eggplant Parm Hero & Buffalo Chicken Salad Glaze Artisan Donuts, Paramus or New Milford: Fruity Pebble Donut, but all are amazing

Hope to Eat in 2018

Azucar Cuban, Closter

Closter Sofia’s Englewood , Englewood

, Englewood Wich-One, Cliffside Park

Cliffside Park Reilly’s Rib Cage, Bergenfield

Bergenfield Denaros Deli , Dumont

, Dumont Addys BBQ, Teaneck

Brian Juarbe, My Inner Fat Kid Is Out

2017 Faves

Stone Water at 3 Peaks Marina, Lake Hopatcon: Iberico De Bellota Presa

Iberico De Bellota Presa Fascino, Montclair: Pork Chop Saltimbocca

Hope to Eat In 2018

I plan on exploring West and South Jersey as well as Rockland County. I haven't been able to venture in those areas that much but plan on changing that.

