Wine Magazine Banned From New Jersey Prisons Doesn't Even Exist

There seems to be some confusion around a piece of wine-related literature banned from New Jersey prisons.

"Wine Spectacular" is on the official document list of banned reading materials, but there's no evidence that it even exists, according to multiple reports.

What does exist, however, is Wine Spectator , who reached out to the New Jersey Department of Corrections to see what exactly was going on.

An NJDOC spokesperson could not confirm that "Wine Spectacular" should be inferred as "Wine Spectator," but the department did say that all lists of banned written materials are under review, according to the Wine Spectator report below.

