Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Hasbrouck Heights, $377M Up For Grabs

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. — A winning Powerball ticket from the Dec. 23 drawing was sold in Hasbrouck Heights.

The ticket -- sold at Minit Mart on Boulevard -- matched four of the five white balls, winning the $50,000 prize . If that ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, it would have multiplied the prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 01, 03, 13, 15 and 44. The Red Power Ball number was 25 . The Multiplier number was 02 .

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $377 million for Wednesday's drawing.

In addition to the third-tier prizewinning ticket sold, there were 66,192 New Jersey players who took home an estimated $333,458 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200, according to Lottery Executive Director Carole Hedinger.

