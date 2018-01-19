Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

neighbors

Bergenfield Mom Out Of Work Raising Premie: 'It Is Not Fair'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Elizabeth Granja of Bergenfield with baby Scarlett Hope.
Elizabeth Granja of Bergenfield with baby Scarlett Hope. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Granja

BERGENFIELD, N.J. — Elizabeth Granja of Bergenfield welcomed baby girl Scarlett Hope into the world last month -- seven weeks early.

Born Dec. 29, 2017, baby weighed 2 pounds 13 ounces, and was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 -- a severe developmental delay.

There is a 10 percent chance Scarlett will live for one year.

Because Granja has been working at her job for less than a year, she's not eligible for FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) benefits, which ordinarily guarantee 12 weeks of leave.

She gets six weeks of paid maternity leave -- but it isn't enough.

As she steps away from her job to spend time with Scarlett, Granja is hoping to raise enough money on a GoFundMe to help her cover what her job otherwise would have.

"I don’t think it’s fair," Granja told Daily Voice.

"I, like many others, believe that the first year of any baby is the most important.

"I would be so grateful to be able to spend it with her without worrying about bills, groceries, rent or anything economically."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.