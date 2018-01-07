Contact Us
Couple Says ‘I Do’ At Valley Hospital Before Major Surgery

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
The couple exchanged vows at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.
The couple exchanged vows at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.
Valley staff and volunteers coordinated Mark and Greg's wedding.
Valley staff and volunteers coordinated Mark and Greg's wedding.

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. – The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood was recently transformed into a special wedding venue for one patient and his partner.

“Mark DeBenedectis expressed to Cheel 4 Neuro Charge Nurse Michelle Bower, RN, his wish to marry his partner, Greg, before he was scheduled to have major surgery,” Valley Health System shared in a Facebook post.

With DeBenedictis’ surgery just two days away, staff and volunteers transformed the hospital’s terrace into a wedding venue for the Emerson couple.

Staff and volunteers thought of and coordinated all the details -- including decorations, flowers, a harpist, a photographer and a chaplain to officiate.

“The day was complete with family and friends present to witness the joyous occasion,” the post states.

