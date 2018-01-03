Don't Miss '30 Rock' Star From Wyckoff In Winter Hallmark Romance

WYCKOFF, N.J. — Katrina Bowden of Wyckoff will be starring in the Hallmark Channel's premier Winterfest TV movie this weekend.

"Love on the Slopes" will air Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m., with Bowden as Alex, a copy editor of a travel magazine who wants to become a writer.

She stars alongside Thomas Beaudoin, her love interest and tour guide, Cole.

CLICK HERE FOR SHOWTIMES AND MORE.

Bowden attended the now-defunct Saint Thomas More School in Midland Park, and later the Immaculate Heart Academy in Washington Township.

The 29-year-old scored her first acting role in a two-episode arc on the ABC daytime soap opera television series "One Life to Live" as Britney.

Bowden's breakthrough role came when she was cast as a recurring character on the Emmy Award-winning television series "30 Rock," which premiered October 2006 on NBC.

You may also recognize her from the 2008 movie, "Sex Drive," "Ugly Betty" or "New Girl."

Bowden has starred in a number of music videos for Fall Out Boy, Jewel, Panic! At The Disco and more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.