Edgewater Man Picks Up Uber Riders In Lamborghini

Cecilia Levine
Watch as Coby Persin of Edgewater picks up Uber riders in a Lamborghini.
He thought he was getting a Ford Fusion. What he really got was way cooler, thanks to Edgewater's Coby Persin.
The video accrued nearly 5 million views in two weeks.
EDGEWATER, N.J. — A social media influencer from Edgewater gave some Uber riders a surprise of a lifetime when he rolled up in a Lamborghini.

Coby Persin -- owner of the world’s first gold chrome car rental agency in Fort Lee -- took over the Uber account of a Miami driver, who normally picks people up in a Ford Fusion.

Instead, the 23-year-old formerly of Passaic rolled up in a Lamborghini Aventador.

PRESS PLAY ON THE VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH.

