Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

neighbors

Happy Birthday To Englewood's Alicia Keys

Daily Voice
Alicia Keys, of Englewood
Alicia Keys, of Englewood Photo Credit: Wikipedia

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Happy Birthday to Englewood resident and Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys!

Keys, who has sold more than 30 million albums throughout her career, turns 37 on Thursday., Jan. 25.

Keys' debut album, Songs in A Minor, was released in the United States in 2001. It sold more than 12 million copies and earned her five Grammy Awards in 2002.

In 2010, VH1 named Keys one of the top 100 artists of all time. Billboard magazine placed her number ten on their list of Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the Past 25 Years.

She is 15-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, an accomplished actress, a NY Times best-selling author and an entrepreneur. Keys has appeared as a judge on NBC's "The Voice."

Keys is married to hip hop star Swizz Beatz.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.