Happy Birthday To Englewood's Alicia Keys

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Happy Birthday to Englewood resident and Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys!

Keys, who has sold more than 30 million albums throughout her career, turns 37 on Thursday., Jan. 25.

Keys' debut album, Songs in A Minor, was released in the United States in 2001. It sold more than 12 million copies and earned her five Grammy Awards in 2002.

In 2010, VH1 named Keys one of the top 100 artists of all time. Billboard magazine placed her number ten on their list of Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the Past 25 Years.

She is 15-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, an accomplished actress, a NY Times best-selling author and an entrepreneur. Keys has appeared as a judge on NBC's "The Voice."

Keys is married to hip hop star Swizz Beatz.

