Hillsdale Native's Documentary Shines Spotlight On Women In Hollywood

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- A Pascack Valley High school grad is behind a new documentary about women filmmakers and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's investigation of hiring practices in Hollywood.

"Half the Picture," by Hillsdale native Amy Adrion, is being screened at the Sundance Film Festival taking place Thursday, Jan. l8 to 28, according to NorthJersey.com.

The Bergen County native, who now lives in Los Angeles, produced the film with her husband, David Harris. The concept grew out of her own frustrations after graduating from UCLA film school in 2009.

Adrion interviewed approximately 30 women filmmakers as well as other experts about the discrimination they faced. According to the article, women account for half the graduates of the country's top film schools but men continue to land the vast majority of directing jobs.

Go HERE for the full NorthJersey.com story.

