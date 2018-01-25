How You Can Help Teaneck Family That Lost Everything In Neighbors' Fire

TEANECK, N.J. -- As authorities excavated an elderly Teaneck couple's remains from the wreckage following a fire Sunday, their next door neighbors packed what was left of their belongings into their minivan to find temporary shelter.

The family of five escaped uninjured but lost nearly everything as flames destroyed the left side of their home.

The Teaneck PBA Local 215 started a clothing drive.

"They made it out okay, but they lost everything," Teaneck PBA State Delegate Charlie Antinori told Daily Voice. "They have to go to school and work tomorrow and we wanted to get them started with something."

More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe later that day, too.

Donations can be brought to the Teaneck Police Department at 900 Teaneck Road.

Dad:

Shoes; size 11

Shirts; size large

Mom:

Shoes; size 7.5

Clothing; size medium/large, sweats

Girl, Age 9:

Shoes; 2 or 2 ½

Clothing; size 9 to 10

Shoes; size 2 ½ or 3

Clothing; size 9 to 10

Boy; Age 8:

Girl; Age 5:

Shoes; size 13

Clothing; size 6

