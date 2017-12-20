Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Officers Injured In Pickup Chase From Clifton To Montclair
neighbors

In Theaters: Watch For Cliffside Park Boy In 'Greatest Showman'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
"Greatest Showman" is currently in theaters.
"Greatest Showman" is currently in theaters. Photo Credit: Greatest Showman (Facebook)
Alec Zakarian, 5, shines in "Greatest Showman."
Alec Zakarian, 5, shines in "Greatest Showman." Photo Credit: Contributed
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Video Credit: 20th Century Fox

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — Alec Zakarian, 5 of Cliffside Park, has made it to the silver screen in "Greatest Showman" released this week.

Zakarian is shining alongside stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya. He play a body double for Sam Humphrey as Charles Stratton.

Directed by Michael Gracey and written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon, "Greatest Showman" tells the story of how Hugh Jackman as P. T. Barnum started the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Zakarian got his start acting at 17 months. He has already been in Chiquita Banana and Culturelle commercials, two short films and had four featured roles in CBS' Madam Secretary, Unforgettable and more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.