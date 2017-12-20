In Theaters: Watch For Cliffside Park Boy In 'Greatest Showman'

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — Alec Zakarian, 5 of Cliffside Park, has made it to the silver screen in "Greatest Showman" released this week.

Zakarian is shining alongside stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya. He play a body double for Sam Humphrey as Charles Stratton.

Directed by Michael Gracey and written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon, "Greatest Showman" tells the story of how Hugh Jackman as P. T. Barnum started the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Zakarian got his start acting at 17 months. He has already been in Chiquita Banana and Culturelle commercials, two short films and had four featured roles in CBS' Madam Secretary, Unforgettable and more.

