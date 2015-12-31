Landlord Impersonator Could Leave Franklin Lakes Mom, Daughter Out In Cold

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. -- For months, Jenny Tisdale paid rent for her Franklin Lakes apartment to a man she thought was her landlord.

Now the single mom is terrified that she and her daughter will be locked out by the actual landlord before both can find an affordable place to live.

Tisdale said the accused con man, Daniel McNamara, 49, quietly moved out of his next-door unit Christmas night -- nearly a month after records show a judge in Hackensack ordered him out.

There may be as many as four others who fell prey to the same scam -- including a 96-year-old World War II veteran who, records show, paid $10,000, records show.

McNamara's whereabouts weren't immediately known.

Originally from Ramsey, the onetime baseball coach "rented" the ranch-style, side-by-side apartment to Tisdale in August.

She said she gave him a deposit and was paying rent on time when she got a text saying that she and her 15-year-old daughter had to be out before the end of December.

Tisdale said she went to Franklin Lakes police, who discovered that McNamara wasn't the landlord.

She said she "made some calls and located the actual owner," hoping to negotiate a new lease.

The real landlord is in his late 90s, she said, so she turned to an attorney -- who discovered other potential victims.

"I also found a bulky return-to-sender envelope in the mailbox," Tisdale said. "When I opened it, I realized it was another victim -- a single mom with a very sick child.

"I pulled the entire court docket jacket: He hasn't paid his own rent since June. So he without a doubt planned to rob us when I rented from him in August.

"He drew up the lease and behaved like a landlord," the Radburn native said. "He lived here and appeared to be the owner. There was no reason to think otherwise."

A week or so ago, Tisdale said, McNamara jumped out from behind a parked car in the dark and demanded rent -- as well as a late fee.

"I told him I already took care of it with the real landlord, and told him his name," she said. "The next I know, he had a moving truck parked on my front lawn. He snuck out in the dark of night on Christmas!"

Tisdale said she hadn't received a reply from the actual landlord to her offer to take over the lease.

"I'm not technically a tenant, so I have no tenants' rights," she said, fearing a sheriff's officer will knock on her door any day, forcing her and her daughter out.

"It's hard finding a two-bedroom apartment for what I can afford," said Tisdale, an EMT who was seriously injured when a suicidal woman pulled her off a building with her.

She's seeking permanent disability.

"I have a punctured spinal cord at my C7, along with other multiple injuries," Tisdale said. "I also fall into a social services donut hole: I make too much for federal assistance and too little for rental assistance. That's a huge problem.

"A homeless shelter won't take a family with a physical handicap. So

It's literally the street for us."

After a week, a GoFundMe campaign launched by Tisdale had raised a little over $700 of a $4,000 goal -- set to help pay a month and a half security, at least, along with the first month's rent on a new place.

"I like I fell down a rabbit hole," she said. "I'm up the creek without a paddle."

