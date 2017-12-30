State Trooper Warms Hearts Of Family Waiting In Cold At MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A small gesture went a long way at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

A family was huddling together in the cold weather, waiting to watch the Giants play the Redskins Sunday, when it was approached by New Jersey State Police Detective Dennis Cappello.

"He greeted us with a warm tone of voice and asked us if we were doing okay in this frigid weather," the family said.

"We all loudly greeted him with excitement that an officer stopped by just to say hello.

"Now that is officer and community working together to bridge the gap."

The family was in for one more thrill: a victory.

The Giants won the game 18-10.

