Support Surges For Beloved Dumont Bartender's Niece, Critical After Crash

DUMONT, N.J. — The community is rallying around Joe Roberto, a beloved bartender at Dumont's Grant Street.

On Tuesday morning, Roberto discovered that his niece -- Liz Smith -- had been in a horrible car accident in Antigua.

She was flown via medical transport Tuesday night from Antigua to Florida with two broken arms, a shattered pelvis, broken femur, broken ankle, broken sacrum and other injuries, Roberto said.

Since Wednesday morning, she’s had two -- six hour surgeries repairing her broken bones and is breathing on her own again.

"The doctors are saying Liz’s survival is truly a miracle," Roberto said. "Her boyfriend, Stra, was also in the vehicle during the accident. He was ejected out and received a facial fracture and broken ribs."

More than $16,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Liz as of Sunday morning

Donations will cover transfer costs and any future medical bills.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.