Support Surges For Beloved Dumont Bartender's Niece, Critical After Crash

Cecilia Levine
The community is rallying for Joe Roberto, a bartender at Grant Street in Dumont, and his niece, Liz.
The community is rallying for Joe Roberto, a bartender at Grant Street in Dumont, and his niece, Liz. Photo Credit: Joe Roberto

DUMONT, N.J. — The community is rallying around Joe Roberto, a beloved bartender at Dumont's Grant Street.

On Tuesday morning, Roberto discovered that his niece -- Liz Smith -- had been in a horrible car accident in Antigua.

She was flown via medical transport Tuesday night from Antigua to Florida with two broken arms, a shattered pelvis, broken femur, broken ankle, broken sacrum and other injuries, Roberto said.

Since Wednesday morning, she’s had two -- six hour surgeries repairing her broken bones and is breathing on her own again.

"The doctors are saying Liz’s survival is truly a miracle," Roberto said. "Her boyfriend, Stra, was also in the vehicle during the accident. He was ejected out and received a facial fracture and broken ribs."

More than $16,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Liz as of Sunday morning

Donations will cover transfer costs and any future medical bills.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

