This 'Flippin' Family Renovates Northern New Jersey Homes

Cecilia Levine
Mike Elayan uses his family's home as the company's show house. Photo Credit: ECS Custom Homes
The Elayan-Jaloudi family. Photo Credit: ECS Custom Homes Instagram

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — The Elayan-Jaloudis of Bergen County have made flipping homes across Northern New Jersey a family affair.

Mike Elayan and Nora Jaloudi formerly of Fairview opened ECS Custom Homes in 2005, and have build and renovated dozens of houses together, while building a family of their own.

The couple, who met at a wedding in their 20s, have three kids together and more than 5,000 Instagram followers .

Elayan and Jaloudi track progress on social media. Current projects include a duplex in Edgewater, a chic North Bergen townhouse and tons of modern houses in Hillsdale, Montclair, Morristown and more valued between $1.5 and $4 million.

"We want every house we do to be special," Mike Elayan told Daily Voice. "We never do cookie cutter houses.

"We spend a lot of time on the earlier part of the process to make sure no one has any regrets. It's a large investment."

They recently completed their own home in Bergen's Pascack Valley region, which will be a show home.

CLICK HERE FOR WORK SAMPLES.

