VIDEO: Totowa Teen Helicopter Pilot Sees Endless Horizon

TOTOWA, N.J. – Lucy Barriga of Totowa sees the world differently than most 16 year olds: That’s because she’s one of the youngest helicopter pilots around.

Lucy, who goes by the handle “BluVen,” got interested in flying while watching her dad, Victor, make videos about helicopter aviation.

“The view, taking off, listening to the instructor talk on the radio with other pilots – it’s a one-of-a-kind experience for me,” the Passaic County Technical Institute student says. “I know most other kids don't have the same opportunity.”

Earlier this week, Victor “Hawk” Barriga beamed as his angel climbed into the pilot-in-command’s seat in the cockpit of a Garden State Helicopter Robinson 22 at Lincoln Park Airport.

He shot a video, of course, which builds to Lucy finally hovering.

“I am really proud of her to do this,” Barriga said. “I think she’s the youngest pilot in Passaic County.

“As a pilot myself, it takes a lot to be able to take on this course,” the proud papa added. “This is the start of a great career in aviation.

“The future is in the air.”

He’s taught his daughter that there are no limits to growth or perspective – and she’s taken the lesson. Guess you could call it "cyclical."

That’s why flying is more than just fun for the ambitious teen.

“What it’s also doing is opening my horizons on possible job opportunities,” Lucy said.

The view is spectacular.

