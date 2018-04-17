$2.2M Grant Will Fix 'Seven Pipes' Bridge In Oradell Reservoir

A $2.2 million contract has been awarded to repair the Seven Pipes Bridge in the Oradell Reservoir.

Bergen County officials on Thursday awarded a contract to replace the Closter-Harrington Park bridge over the northeastern part of the reservoir.

The County expects to begin work on this project in the late Spring of 2018.

“Our bridges and roads help make up the backbone of our surface transportation network,” County Executive James Tedesco said.

“When our bridges and roads fall into disrepair due to their advancing age, it is important that we repair them because maintaining our infrastructure has a direct effect on local economic growth, quality of life and property value.

"We are grateful for this state funding and look forward to improving this bridge for the benefit of all residents in the Northern Valley.”

The majority of funds come from a New Jersey State Department of Transportation grant to improve bridges, will also make several roadway improvements to the intersection of the four roads.

As part of the project the existing seven corrugate metal pipes (CMP), which were first installed approximately 40 years ago, will be removed and replaced with three new concrete box culverts constructed in a parallel configuration to form a bridge with a span of approximately 30’ crossing the reservoir.

The acute angles of the nearby intersecting roadways will be replaced with two T- intersections, which will improve visibility and motorist safety.

“This much-needed project allows us to replace a bridge which has exceeded its useful life-cycle," Freeholder Steve Tanelli said.

"This construction also allows us the opportunity to modify intersections and improve sight-lines, and the overall safety for anyone traveling over the reservoir at this location.

“As the vast majority of the funds for this project come from state Department of Transportation grants we were able to execute this project with minimal impact to the county budget.”

County officials indicated that the bridge would require closure during parts of the construction phase, but other reservoir bridges and crossings in the vicinity would remain unaffected. The County is mindful of the environmental sensitivity of the area, and remains committed to protecting the water resources in the area while respecting the permitting requirements and restrictions set forth by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

