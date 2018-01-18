Catnip Cocktail, $4M Rembrandt Top Bergen County News This Week

These are the five stories that topped Bergen and Passaic county news this week at Daily Voice:
- CATNIP COCKTAIL: A driver was under the influence of a "catnip cocktail" when he suddenly jerked his car across several lanes of Route 23, said police who arrested him.
- REMBRANDT: What three Teaneck brothers thought was just another inheritance painting under the ping-pong table in their basement turned out to be a lost Rembrandt recently auctioned off at nearly $4 million, Fox Business reports.
- MAYWOOD HIGH SCHOOL? Maywood school officials “must seek alternative remedies,” after rejecting the terms of a contract that would have allowed them to continue sending students to Hackensack High School, Schools Supt. Michael Jordan wrote in an email to parents.
- 'LIVE DEEPLY' A 28-year-old Paterson man fighting stage 4 stomach cancer and his wife are reminding people to live every day to the fullest.
- FORECLOSURE FIRE: A 71-year-old Mahwah man was charged with torching his foreclosed house.
