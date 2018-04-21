Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

news

Cause Of Death Released For Hackensack MMA Fighter Juvaunne Gordon, 26

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Juvaunne Gordon of Hackensack died April 20 in Virginia.
Juvaunne Gordon of Hackensack died April 20 in Virginia. Photo Credit: Juvaunne Gordon

Authorities have released the cause of death for Juvaunne Gordon, a 26-year-old MMA fighter from Hackensack.

On April 20 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Gordon was ejected from his 2006 Nissan Altima after crashing the vehicle and striking a power box, Newport News, Virginia police said.

Gordon was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the accident, authorities said.

More than $480 had been raised as of Monday evening on a GoFundMe for Gordon, who family and friends remembered as generous and caring.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.