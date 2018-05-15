Centerfold Adams, FDU Grad Was Upset She Couldn't Take Son To Europe

The Fairleigh Dickinson University graduate and former Playmate who fatally jumped from a hotel with her son was upset because a judged denied her permission to take him with her to Europe this summer, the New York Post reports .

Stephanie Adams leapt from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan on Friday morning holding her 7-year-old son Vincent, killing both, authorities said.

The 46-year-old model was in the middle of a nasty court battle with her estranged husband Charles Nicolai, who has visitation rights and fought against Adams' plans to travel with their child, The Post says.

A judge "sided with the Wall Street chiropractor," the article says. "Adams was ordered to turn over Vincent’s passport as a result."

Adams earned her bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, which has campuses in Teaneck and Madison, in 1992 -- the same year that she was the Miss November Playmate.

