MAYWOOD, N. J. — Strong winds blew a large tree down Christmas Day, missing a Maywood home by only a few inches.

The house -- at the corner of Fairway and Passaic Street -- sustained minor damage to the roof, the responding lumber company told Daily Voice.

A sign on the door said the family was staying at a friend's house 10 minutes away.

No injuries were reported.

