Eruv Update: Mahwah Rescinds Park Ban

Cecilia Levine
Piping attached to utility poles in Mahwah and Uppers Saddle River.
Photo Credit: Lauren Kidd Ferguson

MAHWAH, N.J. — Confronted with federal and state lawsuits over ordinances allegedly discriminating against Orthodox Jews, the Mahwah Township Council has repealed a parks ban, according to multiple reports.

Council voted Thursday to amend the ordinance that would have restricted public parks to residents, drawing anti-Semitic allegations, the New York Times reports.

The lawsuits -- brought federally by a Jewish group and another by the state -- allege ordinances and other measure were attempts to keep Orthodox Jews from across the nearby New York border out, the article says.

Earlier that day, a Midland Park business owner was charged by Mahwah police with vandalizing a local eruv.

