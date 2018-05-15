Ex-Playmate, FDU Grad Took Son On Fatal Jump From NYC Hotel's 25th Floor

Former playmate and FDU graduate Stephanie Adams jumped from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan on Friday holding her 7-year-old son, killing both, authorities said.

Adams earned her bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, which has campuses in Teaneck and Madison, in 1992 -- the same year that she was the Miss November Playmate.

The 46-year-old model was in the middle of a nasty court battle with her estranged husband when she jumped with her son, Vincent, from the hotel's top floor around 8:15 a.m. Friday, the New York Post reports.

