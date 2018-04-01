Contact Us
Fair Lawn Dumps Tyco, Turns To County For Animal Control

Jerry DeMarco
The Borough Council agreed by consensus Tuesday to replace the previous provider. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Pet Rescue

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Bergen County will be providing animal control to Fair Lawn beginning next month, a published report says.

The Borough Council agreed by consensus Tuesday to replace the previous provider, Tyco, after residents complained about response times -- and even complete lack of a response, TAP into Fair Lawn/Glen Rock reports .

That will leave the borough to find a way to cover the last two weeks of this month, officials said.

The new arrangement will cost about $5,000 more a year than with Tyco -- an amount one councilman called "a negligible difference," the report says .

Police Chief Glen Cauwels expressed reservations about the county's nighttime resources.

Fair Lawn residents with animal control issues should contact borough police, who will forward the calls to the appropriate authority.

SEE: Fair Lawn Changing Animal Control Services, Residents "Lost Faith" in Tyco

