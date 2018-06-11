Feds Sue Woodcliff Lake Over Orthodox Worship Center Rejection

The government filed a religious discrimination lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against the borough of Woodcliff Lake over its denial of an Orthodox Jewish congregation's attempts to build a new worship center in town.

The borough and its zoning board violated the “Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act” when it denied Valley Chabad zoning approval to build a house of worship on its property at the corner of Werimus Road and Woodcliff Avenue, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Borough officials also “took steps to keep it from building a house of worship anywhere else in the borough,” he added.

“Federal law protects all religious communities from discrimination and unlawful barriers when they seek to build a place of worship,” Carpenito said.

The borough “imposed a substantial burden on Valley Chabad’s religious freedom by repeatedly meddling in its attempts to purchase property in the area and citing subjective and misleading reasons to justify denying its zoning application.”

“The right to use land for religious exercise, free from unduly burdensome or discriminatory restrictions, is a fundamental constitutional right,” added Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Valley Chabad two years ago filed a lawsuit against the town in U.S. District Court alleging harassment and obstruction over a 16-year period. A federal investigation followed.

SEE: Feds Launch Religious Discrimination Probe Of Woodcliff Lake

The religious group had been meeting by the hundreds in a home on Overlook Drive, across from Temple Emanuel. Overcrowding brought warnings from borough officials, however, so the meetings were moved to the Woodcliff Lake Hilton.

Valley Chabad “spent nine years searching for a property within the area suitable to construct a house of worship,” according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Newark.

“However, when Valley Chabad attempted to buy three different sites between 2005 and 2013, the borough thwarted those attempts in various ways, including expressing interest in rezoning or acquiring those properties through eminent domain after Valley Chabad entered contracts to purchase them,” it says.

“The borough ultimately acquired two of the properties and rezoned the third,” according to the complaint.

Other towns had been considered — among them, Ridgewood and River Vale — as well as other parcels in Woodcliff Lake, they said. But the property at what was known as Galaxy Gardens topped the organization's list.

“Unable to purchase a new property in the area that was suitable for their needs, Valley Chabad submitted a variance application to the Woodcliff Lake zoning board to construct a larger house of worship at its current location in the borough,” the complaint says.

“After two years, 18 hearings, and substantial revisions by Valley Chabad to address size and transportation concerns, the zoning board denied the application.

“The zoning board cited aesthetic concerns, the adverse impact on the ‘residential character of the neighborhood,’ and safety issues that were undermined by the testimony of the zoning board’s own experts,” it alleges.

“The board also noted parking limitations that were the result of a 2016 ordinance enacted well after Valley Chabad submitted its variance application in 2014,” according to the complaint.

“In addition, when citing concerns that Valley Chabad would not adhere to the occupancy limits proposed in the application, the zoning board falsely characterized testimony from a Valley Chabad rabbi about prior attempts to control crowds,” it alleges.

SEE: Woodcliff Lake residents group to oppose Chabad-Lubavitch plan for Galaxy Gardens site

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael E. Campion, chief of Carpenito’s Civil Rights Unit’s Civil Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Millenky of Civil Division.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.