Former Newark Archbishop Leaves Ministry Amid Sexual Conduct Allegations

Retired Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, formerly the Archbishop of Newark, is stepping out of the ministry after allegations of sexual abuse were found "credible and substantiated."

The incident apparently involved sexual abuse of a teenager when McCarrick was a priest of the Archdiocese of New York nearly five decades ago, according to a statement from Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, who was appointed by the Vatican to oversee the investigation.

"Carefully following the process detailed by the Charter of the American bishops, this allegation was turned over to law enforcement officials, and was then thoroughly investigated by an independent forensic agency," Dolan said.

"Cardinal McCarrick was advised of the charge, and, while maintaining his innocence, fully cooperated in the investigation. The Holy See was alerted as well, and encouraged us to continue the process."

McCarrick, who served as the Archbishop of Newark from 1986 to 2000, in a statement said:

"I realize this painful development will shock my many friends, family members, and people I have been honored to serve in my sixty-years as a priest."

