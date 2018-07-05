Hasbrouck Heights Woman: 'Mother God' Door-Knocker Fought Me To Get Inside

Kerry DeAngelo of Hasbrouck Heights was home alone with her two dogs on the Fourth of July when she heard a knock on the front door of her Henry Street home.

When she opened it, a woman who appeared to be in her late 20s with dyed blonde hair said she wanted to talk to her about "Mother God," she said.

DeAngelo, 21, explained she was busy -- but the woman persisted.

"She kept trying to talk and ask me questions -- she kept getting closer and closer," DeAngelo recalled. "My dog started growling, and it's weird because he never does that."

The turning point was when the woman asked if anyone else was home.

"I went to closer the door, she dipped her shoulder in and started smacking me and telling me to let her in," DeAngelo said. "We were fighting at my front door.

"She stuck her leg in and my dog -- who is usually the nicest thing ever -- bit it."

The woman took off after the bite and DeAngelo called the police.

Authorities told DeAngelo they hadn't gotten any other reports of similar incidents in the area.

DeAngelo says the incident has changed her.

"Being home alone is nerve wracking now," she said. "The woman looked like a normal girl, now I'm not answering the door anymore."

