Hundreds Still Without Power In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Utility companies are working to restore power to Bergen and Passaic counties. Photo Credit: O&R Electric

Thousands of Bergen and Passaic residents are still without power following Tuesday's storm that killed one person , downed wires and ignited fires.

Orange and Rockland Utilities restored 40,000 customers since Tuesday and the vast majority remaining in the dark will have power by midnight Wednesday, the company said.

According to the O&R outage map, hundreds of Bergen County customers remain without power in the following areas:

  • Dumont/Closter: 300
  • Ramsey/Mahwah: 200
  • Pascack Valley: 100

PSE&G customers also remain without power in:

  • Rutherford: 700
  • Waldwick: 650
  • Hawthorne: 390
  • Saddle Brook: 380
  • Lyndhurst: 50

Estimated restoration depends on the area.

