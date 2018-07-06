'I Am Alone': Teaneck Mom Stable, Faces Accident That Killed Family

The 53-year-old Teaneck mom who survived the crash that killed her family was alert and in stable condition as of Monday morning -- and coming to grips with harrowing the fact that her husband and daughters are gone.

"I am alone," were some of the first words Mary Rose Ballocanag said to her aunt while recovering after Friday's crash that killed her husband Audie Marquez Trinidad, 61, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison, the New York Post reports.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $175,000 for Ballocanag as of Monday afternoon.

Ballocanag was jolted awake in the front passenger seat of her Toyota Sienna minivan when a southbound commercial F-350 pickup crossed the Route 1 median struck a sedan, then continued south in the northbound lanes -- colliding with the Trinidad family's car, according to recent reports.

The driver was identified by police as 44-year-old Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. of East New Market, M.D., who was treated for minor injuries and released along with his unidentified 30-year-old male passenger.

It was still not known why Hubbard crossed the median into oncoming traffic and charges were filed against him as of Monday afternoon.

Ballocanag, a nurse at Beth Israel Medical Center in Manhattan, suffered broken bones in the crash and was scheduled for shoulder surgery Monday afternoon.

The GoFundMe is intended to assist her in medical bills, funeral arrangements and anything else she might need.

"It is unknown at this time the amount of support this mother will need and we did not intend to set a limited goal," the page says. "However, any assistance of any kind is greatly appreciated at this difficult time."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.