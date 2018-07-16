Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

news

Kazakh Olympic Medalist Denis Ten Stabbed To Death Trained Often At Hackensack Ice House

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Denis Ten trained at the Ice House in Hackensack with his choreographer.
Denis Ten trained at the Ice House in Hackensack with his choreographer. Photo Credit: Hackensack Ice House

Olympic medalist Denis Ten , who was stabbed to death in Kazakhstan Thursday, was no stranger to the Hackensack Ice House.

The two-time world champion trained often with choreographer Nikolai Morozov, facility officials said.

The 25-year-old figure skater was reportedly stabbed in the right thigh by two men trying to steal his car's mirrors.

Ten won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the men’s singles competition and was just the fourth Kazakh athlete to win a Winter Olympic medal.

In a tribute to Ten, the Ice House said not only was he an incredible athlete, but "most importantly, he was a nice guy."

"We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of his untimely passing and join the chorus coming from the skating community throughout the world in expressing our sincerest condolences and sympathy to his friends and family."

U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon remembered Ten as being kind to everyone.

"Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion," Rippon said in a Tweet. "Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.