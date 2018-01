BERGEN COUNTY, N.J.-- Kings Food Markets the top grocery store in The Garden State, at least according to The Daily Meal which recently released its list of best grocery stores in every state.

The New Jersey-founded chain, with locations in Cresskill, Hillsdale, Ridgewood and more, is known for its local farm produce, fine meats and cheeses, and prepared foods Go HERE for the full story.

