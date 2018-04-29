Leonia Illegally Closed Streets Leading To GWB, NJ Attorney General Says

Leonia illegally closed its streets to out-of-towners because of George Washington Bridge-related gridlock and has agreed to stop enforcing the restriction, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday.

Testifying during a state Assembly budget hearing in Trenton , Grewal opined this has been a problem for decades.

“This is not a new issue," the former Bergen County and onetime assistant federal prosecutor said.

"They don’t have authority to stop people because it’s not a lawful restriction.”

State and borough officials are working on an “appropriate fix,” he added.

Daily Voice left messages for Police Chief Thomas Rowe, who was instrumental in getting navigation companies to program “Do Not Enter” restrictions to five dozen local streets into their GPS apps.

It worked.

It also raised objections from motorists who said they needed to get through town to their homes or jobs.

The issue was raised during Wednesday's hearing by local Assemblyman Gordon Johnson of neighboring Englewood, whose residents and merchants are among those who have objected vociferously to the closures.

Grewal said that Leonia officials should have first consulted the state Department of Transportation and its commissioner.

The matter is not limited to Leonia.

“This is a byproduct of Google Maps and Waze,” Grewal said. “When you’re in a traffic jam… Waze directs people to go through Leonia and some side streets and that’s creating a problem locally…

"Same thing in Weahawen through the tunnel," he added. "What Leonia did and Weehawken promised [but never did] was shut down certain streets during rush hour.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.